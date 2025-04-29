Broadchurch airs Saturdays at 1 PM beginning May 3

In the quiet coastal town of Broadchurch, Dorset, a devastating crime shatters the illusion of safety, thrusting its tight-knit community into the harsh glare of national scrutiny. When 11-year-old Danny Latimer is found murdered, the ensuing investigation—led by the brooding, enigmatic DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and the compassionate yet determined DS Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman)—peels back layers of secrets, suspicion, and grief.

As the case unfolds, the Latimer family—mother Beth (Jodie Whittaker), father Mark (Andrew Buchan), and sister Chloe (Charlotte Beaumont)—grapples with unimaginable loss while the media frenzy amplifies the town’s fractures. What begins as a murder inquiry soon exposes the hidden tensions simmering beneath Broadchurch’s picturesque surface.

A masterclass in suspense and emotional depth, Broadchurch captivated critics and audiences alike, earning seven BAFTA nominations, a Peabody Award, and widespread acclaim for its gripping storytelling and powerhouse performances. This is not just a crime drama—it’s a haunting exploration of tragedy’s ripple effect through a community on the edge.