Baptiste airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning June 11

Retired detective Julien Baptiste (Tchéky Karyo) returns in this gripping second season, drawn into Budapest’s shadowy underworld after British Ambassador Emma Chambers’ (Fiona Shaw) family vanishes during a ski trip. As Baptiste races against time, he battles a corrupt Hungarian police force and escalating media frenzy while untangling a web of deception.

The investigation takes shocking turns—from a grim discovery in the mountains to a trail of clues leading to a controversial politician. With each step, Baptiste and Emma confront harrowing choices, risking everything to uncover the truth.

Packed with taut suspense and powerhouse performances, Baptiste delivers another masterclass in psychological tension. How far would you go to save what matters most?