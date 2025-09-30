ATOMIC PEOPLE is available on-demand for members on KLCS|Passport

In August 1945, a new chapter in human history opened with the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The “Little Boy” bomb was 2,000 times more powerful than any previous weapon, instantly killing approximately 80,000 people. Three days later, a second bomb killed 40,000 more instantly, with death tolls rising to well over 100,000 by year’s end.

Now, 80 years later, ATOMIC PEOPLE documents the urgent testimony of the Hibakusha—the survivors. With an average age of 85, they were children when the bombs fell. This film is an invaluable record, combining their devastating personal recollections with archival footage. It is a moving and crucial account from the only people on Earth to have survived a nuclear attack, ensuring their warnings and experiences are not lost to history.