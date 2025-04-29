Asian Americans airs Sundays at 8PM beginning May 4

This groundbreaking, five-part series chronicles 150 years of history through the lens of immigration, racial politics, cultural innovation, and the enduring resilience of a people who have helped shape the American story. Spanning five hours of intimate storytelling, the series delivers a bold, timely perspective on how Asian Americans have influenced U.S. history—from struggles against exclusion to triumphs in art, politics, and beyond. At a time when America grows more diverse yet more divided, these personal narratives offer not just a reflection on the past, but a vital conversation about who we are as a nation and how we move forward together. A celebration of grit, perseverance, and shared humanity, Asian Americans reframes history through stories that resonate now more than ever.

Led by a team of Asian American filmmakers, including Academy Award®-nominated producer Renee Tajima-Peña (Who Killed Vincent Chin?, No Más Bebés), the series examines the significant role of Asian Americans in shaping American history and identity, from the first wave of Asian immigrants in the 1850s, identity politics during the social and cultural turmoil of the twentieth century, to modern refugee crises in a globally connected world.