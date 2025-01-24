All Creatures Great and Small

Airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning Feb. 12

When we last visited Skeldale House in Season 4, James finally made it home just in time to meet baby Jimmy—Helen’s Christmas Day surprise delivery! But as any parent will tell you, a newborn brings chaos and joy in equal measure. With James back to training with the RAF, Helen, Siegfried, Mrs. Hall, and even Carmody are all adjusting to their new roles, sparking both heartfelt moments and plenty of laughs.

But wait, there’s more! Tristan makes his grand return in Season 5, shaking up the house dynamic in ways only he can. Why’s he back? And how will he handle Carmody’s presence, James’s new dad energy, and Siegfried being…well, Siegfried? That’s a recipe for fireworks—or at least some thoroughly entertaining awkwardness.

This season isn’t just about old favorites, though. Skeldale House is welcoming plenty of fresh faces, human and otherwise. Expect to meet new characters who walk, gallop, and maybe even slither onto the scene, adding a fresh dose of drama, humor, and heart.