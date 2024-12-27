Airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning Jan. 1

Alice & Jack is a love story for the ages. When Alice and Jack first meet they’re bound by a connection so powerful it seems nothing can break it, but will their path lead them to a place of happiness and togetherness? Or will life and their own emotional complexities get in the way? Honest, intimate, and surprisingly funny, the series shows love in all its unexpected, technicolor, kaleidoscopic beauty.

Created and written by award-winning writer Victor Levin (Mad Men, Mad About You), Alice & Jack stars Academy Award®-nominated actress and producer Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie, Birdman) as Alice, alongside actor, director and screenwriter Domhnall Gleeson (Brooklyn, The Revenant) as Jack. Aisling Bea (Greatest Days, This Way Up), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living) and Sunil Patel (This Time with Alan Partridge, Stath Lets Flats) also appear in supporting roles.