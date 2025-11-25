A Celebration of Hanukkah airs Monday, Dec. 15 at 9PM

In the heartwarming and nostalgic program, A CELEBRATION OF HANUKKAH, host Geoffrey Baer takes us on a fun exploration of the time-honored traditions of this joyous Jewish holiday, sharing how Hanukkah came to be, the significance of the season’s cherished dishes, and the ways families continue to celebrate together across generations.

Along the way, Geoffrey provides an overview of Hanukkah in popular culture, weaving in his holiday memories through childhood home movies. And, because food plays such a meaningful part of every Hanukkah observance, he also heads into the kitchen with experts to try his hand at creating seasonal culinary delights – including latkes (potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (filled donuts) – while explaining how these dishes connect to Hanukkah’s history. And of course he gets to taste everything!

Listen for whimsical music and commentary by the Hanukkah-exclusive LeeVees band with excerpts from their songs including “Applesauce vs. Sour Cream,” “Latke Clan,” and “How Do You Spell [Hanukkah]?” Sing along as Chicago’s popular Maxwell Street Klezmer Band performs a rollicking holiday set. Above all, along with a sense of the history and meaning of the holiday, you will come away with an understanding that Hanukkah is ultimately all about family togetherness, food, and fun.