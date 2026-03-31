Wild Foods airs Saturdays at 7PM beginning April 18

Forget everything you think you know about food television. Wild Foods with Kevin Chap isn’t another competition or studio-bound cooking demonstration. This is a visceral journey to the very origins of what we eat. Host Kevin Chap—a renowned environmentalist, educator, and professional forager—guides viewers to witness the revolution happening at the root of our food system. This series is a deep dive into agroecology, exploring how the “rewilding” of our agriculture can restore our habitat. Each episode follows Kevin as he harvests wild, local ingredients, culminating in an authentic, communal feast prepared alongside regional chefs.

Wild Foods positions Indigenous cultures and First Nations peoples as central voices, bridging millennia of traditional ecological knowledge with modern sustainability challenges. Explore how ancient wisdom offers viable solutions for regenerative agriculture and long-term ecological resiliency. Wild Foods doesn’t just show you a new location; it invites you to reconsider your relationship with the natural world, one ingredient at a time.