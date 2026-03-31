WEATHERED: AFTER THE LA FIRESTROM

Weathered: After the LA Firestorm airs Tuesday, April 14 at 8PM

In Weathered: After the LA Firestorm, Maiya May returns to the scorched earth of Los Angeles one year after flames consumed entire neighborhoods. What she finds are communities still sifting through grief, yet refusing to be defined by disaster. May follows survivors through the wreckage as they confront the questions that haunt their sleepless nights: Why did the systems meant to protect them fail? Could different choices have saved their homes? And most critically, how do we ensure this never happens again?

Her investigation uncovers more than failure—it reveals a blueprint. Emerging from the ashes is a novel approach to wildfire resilience, one that fuses cutting-edge science with grassroots determination. From redesigned infrastructure to community-led defense strategies, this model could redefine how cities across a warming planet prepare for the inevitable.

The survivors of the 2025 wildfires are not just rebuilding; they are reimagining. And as Maiya May documents their journey, one truth becomes undeniable: this new approach could be the key to preventing this kind of disaster from happening again and local residents hope their work will make their community a model for recovery and resilience.