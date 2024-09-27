Airs Mondays, beginning October 7th at 10 PM – Also available to stream on KLCS|Passport

Inspired by his quest to uncover Latino and Latina heroes and their contributions, the new three-part series, VOCES American Historia: The Untold History of Latinos, brings Leguizamo’s passion from the stage to the screen. In this three-part series, Leguizamo takes viewers on a captivating journey, delving into both well-known and lesser-known stories of Latino history and contributions, spanning thousands of years from the Ancient Empires to the early 1970s. Through this exploration, he aims to shine a light on the rich and often overlooked history of Latinos while showcasing how Latino history is American history. Co-created by Leguizamo and award-winning filmmaker Ben DeJesus (“American Masters: Raul Julia”).