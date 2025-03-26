Watch KLCS
SINGLE-USE PLANET

Single-Use Plante airs Sunday, April 13 at 4 PM

Single-Use Planet embarks on a gripping exploration of one of humanity’s most pressing dilemmas: our complex relationship with plastic. Narrated by Peter Coyote, this eye-opening documentary begins with a stark contrast—plastic’s indispensable role in modern life versus the tidal wave of single-use waste choking our planet. Cameras journey to the heart of plastic production in Appalachia and Louisiana, where millions of tons are manufactured annually, fueled by government incentives and deep-rooted economic forces.

The film delves into the paradox: Why does plastic waste grow despite global recycling efforts? With a balanced, non-partisan lens, it uncovers the unique challenges the U.S. faces in tackling this crisis, while spotlighting innovative solutions from countries like France. From the factories where plastic is born to the oceans it pollutes, Single-Use Planet reveals the interconnected systems driving this environmental challenge—and the urgent need for change. A thought-provoking quest for answers, this documentary is a must-watch for anyone concerned about the future of our planet.

