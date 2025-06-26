PLANET CALIFORNIA airs Sundays at 3PM beginning July 6
California’s wild heart beats between ocean waves and mountain peaks. PLANET CALIFORNIA reveals how Earth’s most biodiverse temperate region thrives alongside 40 million people, balancing fragile coexistence.
Witness the pulse of interconnected ecosystems—gray whales riding the California Current, salmon battling upstream, and redwoods drinking fog. But drought and fire threaten these lifelines. From Yosemite’s granite domes to Baja’s desert oases, discover a California beyond postcards —where survival hinges on resilience.