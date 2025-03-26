RICK STEVES SPECIAL: EUROPEAN EASTER

Rick Steves’ European Easter airs Monday, April 28 at 9 PM

Pack your bags and get ready for a breathtaking journey across Spain, Slovenia, Italy, and Greece as Rick Steves European Easter brings history, culture, and tradition to life like never before! From wild, woolly beasts chasing away winter in Slovenia to Venice’s mesmerizing masked carnival, the road to Easter is paved with stunning sights and deep-rooted traditions. Watch as St. Peter’s Square in Rome and the streets of Seville overflow with devotion and drama during Holy Week. Feel the weight of Good Friday’s sorrow give way to the triumphant joy of Easter Sunday, celebrated in grand processions, lively festivals, and time-honored rituals passed down through generations.

Whether it’s Andalusians carrying massive parade floats or Greek priests showering crowds with flower petals, this special delivers an unforgettable mix of history, faith, and pageantry. Don’t miss your chance to see Easter as you’ve never seen it before—tune in for a captivating cultural adventure that bridges the past and present in the most spectacular way!