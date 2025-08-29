The Garage with Steve Butler airs Saturdays at 10:30 AM beginning Sep. 13

Step into The Garage with Steve Butler, a refreshing DIY series that brings back the joy of hands-on craftsmanship. Hosted by expert furniture maker Steve Butler, this show celebrates creativity, simplicity, and the satisfaction of building something with your own two hands. Whether you’re a seasoned woodworker or a curious beginner, Steve’s easygoing guidance will help you craft beautiful, functional pieces—no fancy tools required.

In the premiere, Steve demonstrates how to build a classic joiner’s toolbox, sharing pro tips that make even novices look like experts. With over 20 years of experience, including training at Sheridan College and teaching at prestigious craft centers, Steve’s passion for woodworking shines through. His philosophy? Have fun, stay humble, and create without breaking the bank.

Tune in for a back-to-basics approach that’s as inspiring as it is practical. The Garage proves that great craftsmanship starts with curiosity—and a little sawdust.