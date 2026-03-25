The Count of Monte Cristo airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning April 15

Masterpiece presents an epic retelling of Alexandre Dumas’ timeless classic, The Count of Monte Cristo—a sweeping saga of betrayal, justice, and transformation that spans two decades and three continents. The journey begins with Edmond Dantès, a young sailor on the verge of marriage and captaincy, whose bright future is shattered by a false accusation of treason. During his solitary confinement of the Château d’If, he meets Abbé Faria, an imprisoned priest who unlocks not only the mystery of a hidden fortune but the purpose that will consume Dantès for the rest of his life.

After escaping the notorious island fortress, Dantès claims the treasure and emerges transformed. Episode by episode, viewers will witness his meticulous return to society as the enigmatic Count of Monte Cristo. From the unsettling tension of “The Red Room,” where he confronts his former fiancée Mercedes, to the glittering manipulations of Parisian high society in “Providence,” the Count weaves a web of calculated exposure. The stakes culminate in a dramatic duel with Albert, the son of his most despised enemy, and reach their final reckoning in “The Last Two,” where the Count must confront whether redemption is possible after a lifetime of revenge.