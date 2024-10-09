The Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards

Airs Friday, October 18th at 10 PM

Created by the White House to commemorate the establishment of Hispanic Heritage Month, are among the highest honors by Latinos for Latinos and are supported by 40 national Hispanic-serving institutions. The awards ceremony was held and taped for broadcast at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. 2024 marks the 10th consecutive year the awards have been presented on PBS. Honorees for this year’s Hispanic Heritage Awards include Designer Carolina Herrera, Beautyblender Creator Rea Ann Silva, and NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony.

Nationwide will once again serve as The Awards Official Broadcast Sponsor, and the program will also be available on PBS.org and the PBS app.