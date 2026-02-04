TABLE FOR ALL with BUKI ELEGBEDE airs Saturdays at 1:30PM starting Feb. 7

Television producer and cultural explorer Buki Elegbede returns for a delectable new season of “Table for All,” journeying deeper into the heart of America’s diverse communities. This year promises his most eclectic cultural buffet yet, proving that around a shared table, conversation and cuisine build powerful connections.

Buki kicks off the season with his new puppy, Rockefeller, exploring the profound bond between humans and canines before honoring educators who use food as a tool for change. The adventures continue as he meets immigrants shaping their new hometowns and discovers how disparate groups build community pride through similar, joyful acts.

From resilient women helping their communities heal from overseas conflicts to environmental champions protecting local waterways, every story is served with authenticity. A particularly poignant stop finds Buki on “Palestine Way” in Paterson, New Jersey, savoring the flavors and stories of Palestinian-American life.

Join Buki for a season that proves, no matter the topic, there’s always room for a fascinating story, a delicious bite, and a new friend. Tune in for an experience that feeds both the soul and the curiosity.