SOUTHERN SOUNGWRITERS

Airs Fridays at 10 PM beginning November 1st

Singer-songwriter Patrick Davis has devoted over two decades to leaving his mark onstage, in recording studios, and as the driving force behind music and lifestyle events such as Songwriters in Paradise. Celebrated as a critically acclaimed solo artist, he has also gained renown as a prolific songwriter, contributing not only to his own albums but also to the catalogs of icons such as Guy Clark and Jimmy Buffett. In SOUTHERN SONGWRITERS, Patrick invites his talented and award-winning musical friends to perform in historic settings across his childhood home state of South Carolina including the Arts Center of Kershaw County in his childhood hometown of Camden, SC. At each venue, Patrick is joined by three different artists/songwriters for an unscripted, live concert experience. Off stage, Patrick talks with locals and historians as he explores the unique history and culture in each Southern town.