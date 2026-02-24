She Was First airs Mondays at 9PM beginning March 22

Prepare to witness the groundbreaking new public media docuseries She Was First, hosted by the award-winning Soledad O’Brien. This essential series delivers a multifaceted portrait of the visionary women who transformed their artistic fields through sheer resilience and defiance.

O’Brien’s experienced journalism guides us beyond the accolades, into intimate conversations that reveal the personal journeys and innovative work of these pioneers. Each episode is a testament to how boldness and creativity shatters ceilings and expands possibilities for all women in creative spaces. The series doesn’t just archive achievements; it highlights their vital, ongoing roles as mentors, showing how their legacy actively elevates future generations.

This season’s profiles are a masterclass in cultural impact, witness the barrier-breaking journeys and artistic pioneers. Featured spotlights include Misty Copeland, the first Black female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre, as she prepares for a powerful final performance. Cat Cora, the first female Iron Chef, who defies culinary norms and mentors aspiring chefs. And joins Sonia Manzano, who, as the beloved Maria on Sesame Street, became the first Latina character on national television and continues to inspire through storytelling.