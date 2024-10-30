Sara’s Weeknight Meals airs Saturdays at 3:30 PM beginning November 2nd

Sara’s Weeknight Meals, Season13, hits three continents in one show, starting with Africa, where Sara starts a food tour of Tunisia’s Sidi Bou Said at a tea house with chef and food historian Malek Labidi. After tasting the local version of donuts, they retreat to a garden overlooking the Mediterranean to make a killer Shakshuka, eggs poached in spicy red sauce. Later we dive into the Medina in Tunis to learn about spicy Harissa, the ketchup of Tunisia. Then it’s off to Europe and Asia and specifically Istanbul, Turkey, which straddles both continents. A shopping trip with local TV chef Refika Burgul, then a lesson in making salt cured Sea Bass fresh from the Bosporus, plus the addictive Turkish beef and French fry favorite, Çökertme Kebabi.