SAMANTHA BROWN’S PLACES TO LOVE

PLACES TO LOVE airs on KLCS’ CREATE-TV Wednesdays & Fridays at 2:30 PM

For nearly two decades, Emmy-winning TV host Samantha Brown has been your ultimate travel companion, uncovering the soul of more than 260 cities across 62 countries. Now, in her beloved series PLACES TO LOVE, she’s redefining what it means to truly experience a destination—not just ticking off landmarks, but diving into the stories, flavors, and innovators that bring a place to life.

Forget predictable itineraries. Samantha skips the tourist traps to seek out hidden gems, bold creators, and unexpected adventures, whether she’s sipping craft cocktails in Brooklyn, meeting visionary chefs in Monterey, wandering Shanghai’s cutting-edge art scene, or soaking in the wild beauty of Ireland’s Donegal. Each episode is a richly curated journey, celebrating the people who are reshaping travel—one dish, one design, one daring idea at a time.

More than a show, PLACES TO LOVE is an invitation to see the world differently. Ready to be inspired? Seasons 5 & 6 are airing this August on KLCS’ Create TV—your passport to the places (and moments) worth loving.