Airs Wednesdays at 8 PM beginning Dec. 4, 2024

In this gripping drama series inspired by true events, the Royal Flying Doctor Service takes flight across Australia’s vast, rugged landscapes, where every call is a life on the line. The series dives into the intense lives of the dedicated RFDS team as they battle relentless emergencies in the outback, all while wrestling with personal battles of their own. With heart-pounding action and deeply human stories, this series explores the true cost of being a hero in some of the most unforgiving terrain on earth. Watch and follow the modern-day heroes of the Royal Flying Doctor Service in the Australian outback.