ROYAL FLYING DOCTOR SERVICE S3

Royal Flying Doctor Service airs Wednesdays at 8PM beginning Jan. 07

Return to the relentless and breathtaking Australian outback for the third-season premiere of Royal Flying Doctor Service. This critically acclaimed drama, drawn from remarkable real-life stories, continues its unflinching look at the modern-day heroes of the RFDS. They are brilliant, dedicated professionals who navigate private lives as turbulent and profound as the heart-stopping emergencies they face across some of the world’s most beautiful and inhospitable landscapes.

The new season launches with the team reeling from a devastating multi-vehicle crash, an event that leaves Dr. Eliza Harrod second-guessing her every move. As the year unfolds, the challenges never cease: from a perilous hot-air balloon retrieval on New Year’s Eve to a critical jet ski accident on a remote island on Christmas Eve. The drama is equally intense on the ground, where the team confronts a patient’s request for voluntary assisted dying, personal clashes threaten unit cohesion, and a member is forced to leave the service for good. Through it all, these flyers, doctors, and nurses must balance the immense pressures of their lifesaving work with the fragile complexities of the human heart.