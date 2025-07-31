Rick Steves Fascism in Europe airs Sunday, August 17 at 4PM

In this riveting one-hour special, Rick Steves takes us on a sobering voyage through 20th-century Europe, tracing fascism’s rise from the turbulent aftermath of World War I to its catastrophic collapse. With his signature blend of curiosity and compassion, Rick explores how anger and disillusionment were exploited by charismatic demagogues who seduced nations into tyranny, leading to totalitarian regimes that reshaped—and nearly destroyed—a continent.

From the brutal enforcement of ideology to the horrors of genocide and total war, this is history at its most chilling. Yet this is not just a story of oppression, amid the darkness, Rick uncovers inspiring stories of resistance—ordinary citizens daring to risk everything to defy tyranny. Through poignant European landmarks and intimate conversations with descendants of those who lived through fascism’s grip, he brings the past to life with urgent relevance. This show is more than a history lesson—it’s a vital warning that still resonates to this day.

Rick Steves Fascism in Europe airs as part of a Rick Steves mini-marathon featuring: “Iceland”, “Art of the Modern Age” and “Experiencing Europe”, beginning Sunday, August 17th at noon.