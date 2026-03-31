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RICK STEVES – BEST OF PARIS

Rick Steves Best of Paris airs Thursday, April 30 at 9PM

Grab your passport and a favorite patisserie and join us on the ultimate Parisian getaway. In Rick Steves Best of Paris, the beloved travel guide ditches the guidebooks to celebrate the “City of Light” like a true local.

The journey begins on the Seine, where a river cruise offers the perfect prelude to a city built for strolling. Rick then whisks viewers inside the glittering stained-glass walls of Sainte-Chapelle before ascending the Eiffel Tower for that quintessential Parisian panorama. Art lovers will linger in the Louvre, home to perhaps Europe’s finest collection, while history buffs get a regal dose of excess at the palace of palaces, Versailles.

But this isn’t just a parade of monuments. Rick delves into the soul of the city, dancing along the riverbanks and ducking into a medieval cellar for an evening of cool jazz. He savors unforgettable French cuisine and captures that elusive joie de vivre—that defines this city as the capital of capitals. 

 

 

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