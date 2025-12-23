Public Defender airs Monday, January 12 at 8PM

From the hallowed halls of American justice emerges a story of profound moral complexity, captured with unflinching clarity in the new documentary, Public Defender. The film centers on Heather Shaner, a veteran public defender in Washington, D.C., who has dedicated over 45 years to representing those who cannot afford counsel. When angry protestors storm the U.S. Capitol, her lifelong mission faces its ultimate trial. Initially wanting nothing to do with the rioters, Heather reluctantly agrees when the Federal Defenders Office asks her to represent them, driven by a need to understand how ordinary citizens become radicalized.

The film follows her defense of two clients: Annie Howell, a single mother and painter, and Jack Griffith, a social media influencer. Both were swept up in misinformation and as Heather delves into their cases, her initial disdain softens into a more complicated understanding. She learns of Annie’s fears for her family and assigns readings to challenge their perspectives. While Annie expresses deep regret, Jack’s path remains uncertain as he returns to far-right circles after a lenient sentence. Heather herself becomes a target, criticized by liberals for defending “traitors” and by conservatives for forcing “re-education.” Public Defender uncovers the surprising power of connection and offers a timely, unflinching look at how humanity can endure—even in the most divided of times.