New season airs Saturdays at 5:30PM beginning September 14, 2024

In Pati’s Mexican Table, chef, author and award-winning host Pati Jinich embarks upon an exciting and entertaining journey, where each dish serves as a point of departure into Mexico’s rich history and culture. Throughout the series, Pati shares her delicious recipes, personal experiences, family life, and ongoing conversations with cooks in both Mexico and the U.S. In season 13, Pati invites viewers to take a deep dive into the northern state of Chihuahua. While there, she explores a variety of local attractions and delicacies while soaking in the region’s traditional flavors. Back at home, Pati shows viewers how to bring all these ingredients together and incorporate them into their own recipes.