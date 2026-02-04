Miss Scarlet, Season 6, airs Wednesdays at 7PM beginning February 11

Miss Eliza Scarlet is doing her best to have it all. Her business is thriving, but her personal life enters new territory as she attempts to follow her heart and develop a relationship with Inspector Alexander Blake. Eliza may be an expert solving crimes, but she’s very much a novice when it comes to love. Can Eliza juggle the twin demands of her personal and professional life?

The season launches with “Secrets and Lies,” as Blake himself hires Eliza to track a violent psychiatric patient in a chilling murder mystery. High society scandal follows in “Trafalgar Spring,” where a divorcing couple’s missing racehorse reveals blackmail and murder, offering a dark mirror to Eliza and Blake’s own tenuous bond. The detective world expands in “The Delivery,” with Moses’s return to London sparking a friendly rivalry with Clarence determined to prove he is every bit as good as his predecessor.

Professional tensions reach a peak in “Bad Blood” and “The Night Shift,” when a case for a new Detective Inspector pits Eliza directly against Scotland Yard, culminating in a risky jailbreak plot. Finally, Eliza’s prestige brings a formidable new ally in “The Line of Duty,” as a mysterious ambassador’s death forces her to collaborate with the powerful Governess. Can the woman who is so skilled at solving crimes finally solve the puzzle of having it all?