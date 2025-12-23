MILES, MORALE & MEMORIES airs Saturday, Jan. 10 at 8PM

Legendary entertainer Bob Hope and his troupe of performers traveled more than 80,000 miles during World War II to entertain the troops. Hope and his troupe often performed near the frontlines in Europe and the Pacific as part of an overall Hollywood effort to make sure stars brought some of America to the battle zones. There were several close calls where Hope and his fellow entertainers were almost killed.

Using animated maps and interviews with Hollywood historians, authors, and combat veterans, MILES, MORALE AND MEMORIES examines Hope’s impact on WWII and why President Franklin D. Roosevelt asked some of Hollywood’s top radio and movie stars to hold a microphone instead of a gun. Tune in to understand how laughter became a vital force in securing victory.