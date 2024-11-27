Airs Monday, December 16, 2024 at 9PM

The latest production in the Emmy Award-winning Made With Love series, MEXICO MADE WITH LOVE takes viewers inside the workshops and studios of the country’s most remarkable artisans. These artisans not only craft beautiful objects but preserve cultural heritage, infusing their work with the warmth, color, and soul that define Mexico’s artistic identity. From centuries-old traditional Talavera pottery to intricately woven China Poblana blouses to precious silver and glass carvings, MEXICO MADE WITH LOVE provides a front-row seat as talented makers handcraft works of art with skill and dedication. Each timeless creation is infused with the passion of these artisans, who preserve traditional techniques and pass the legacy of their craft onto the next generation. From the family distilling mezcal in Oaxaca for generations to passionate chocolatiers in Merida to the people reviving traditional Mexican cooking methods outside Mexico City. Tune-in and witness each regions’ bold flavors and rich cultural histories brought to life.