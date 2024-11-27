LUCY WORSLEY’S HOLMES VS. DOYLE

Airs Wednesdays at 9 beginning Dec. 25, 2024

British historian Lucy Worsley investigates the love-hate relationship between Sherlock Holmes, ‘’the greatest detective who never lived”, and the complex man who created him – Arthur Conan Doyle. In this new, three-part, series Worsley, lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan, seeks to answer why author Arthur Conan Doyle came to despise the character that made him rich and famous. Throughout the series, Worsley explores the parallel lives of Doyle and Holmes in the historical context of their times. From the dying years of Victorian England, through the imperial crisis of the Boer war, the optimism of the early Edwardian years, to the trauma of the First World War, Arthur and Sherlock lived through them all.