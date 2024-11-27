Watch KLCS
LIVE
Watch Create TV
Live

LUCY WORSLEY’S HOLMES VS. DOYLE

Airs Wednesdays at 9 beginning Dec. 25, 2024

British historian Lucy Worsley investigates the love-hate relationship between Sherlock Holmes, ‘’the greatest detective who never lived”, and the complex man who created him – Arthur Conan Doyle. In this new, three-part, series Worsley, lifelong Sherlock Holmes fan, seeks to answer why author Arthur Conan Doyle came to despise the character that made him rich and famous. Throughout the series, Worsley explores the parallel lives of Doyle and Holmes in the historical context of their times. From the dying years of Victorian England, through the imperial crisis of the Boer war, the optimism of the early Edwardian years, to the trauma of the First World War, Arthur and Sherlock lived through them all.

More
Shows and Featured content

SUPPORT

KLCS ON FACEBOOK

KLCS VIEWER MAGAZINE

© 2024 Copyright KLCS. All rights reserved. | Site by Apple7Media.com

Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.

We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/