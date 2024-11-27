INDEPENDENT LENSE

Airs Sundays at 11 beginning Dec. 1, 2024

INDEPENDENT LENS, the Emmy® Award-winning series, features documentaries united by the creative freedom, artistic achievement, and unflinching visions of independent filmmakers. Featured films airing this December include “Children of Las Brisas”, a poignant documentary that explores the power of music education among Venezuelan youth from “El Sistema”, a youth orchestra offering hope in the face of political and economic repression. Also airing this month: “Move Me”, a compelling story about a Kelsey Peterson, a young dancer and athlete who suffers a freak accident that leaves her with a paralyzing spinal cord injury (CPI). Kelsey struggles to find a new identity, hope an acceptance; she finds allies in the CPI community as she goes on a quest to discover who she is now and to dance with a disability. Presented by ITVS, Independent Lens is America’s home for independent documentary films.