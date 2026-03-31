FLIGHT TEST: THE AEROSPACE VALLEY STORY

Flight Test airs Sunday, April 12 at 5PM

From the moment Chuck Yeager shattered the sound barrier in 1947, California’s Aerospace Valley has served as one of the world’s most important proving grounds for aviation and space innovation. Stretching from the guarded gates of U.S. Air Force Plant 42 to the Mojave Air and Space Port, this desert corridor has played a pivotal role in the design, development, and flight testing of revolutionary aircraft and spacecraft. Home to experimental programs such as the North American X-15 that helped open the door to the space age and iconic aircraft like the sleek Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird redefined the limits of speed and altitude.

Today, Aerospace Valley remains at the forefront of aerospace innovation. Legacy companies including Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin continue to advance cutting-edge systems alongside emerging pioneers such as Stratolaunch, Blue Origin, and Joby Aviation.

Through interviews with aerospace leaders and flight test professionals, FLIGHT TEST provides rare access to the engineers, researchers, and test pilots shaping the next generation of hypersonic aircraft and reveals how this remarkable region continues to transform bold ideas into the aircraft and spacecraft that will define the future of flight.