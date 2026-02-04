FEELING GOOD ABOUT AMERICA airs Monday, February 16, at 8PM

FEELING GOOD ABOUT AMERICA: THE 1976 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION chronicles the story of the 1976 presidential election where then-former California Governor Ronald Reagan, little known Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter and incumbent President Gerald Ford battled for our nation’s highest office. Learn how Reagan took his fight for the Republican nomination all the way to the convention, and how Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter, who stepped onto the national stage touting his outsider status and promising, “I’ll never lie to you.”, charmed America, courting the rock ‘n’ roll vote and playing off his Southern heritage.

Through a combination of archival clips and interviews, the film examines this close race and discusses how the 1976 Presidential election could be the last time the country’s political landscape was not as polarized as it seems today. Featured interviews include: historian and author Douglas Brinkley; political analyst Larry J. Sabato; journalist and political commentator Fred Barnes; Carter’s National Security Advisor, Zbigniew Brzezinski; Walter Mondale, and President Ford’s son, Jack Ford.