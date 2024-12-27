Airs Thursdays at 8PM beginning Jan. 23

Kathy McCabe, host and creator of the popular Dream of Italy, guides viewers from London to Athens in the new travel series, Dream of Europe. Kathy takes her proven formula of authenticity with a dash of star power to a broader geographic area and explores history, culture and adventures in European destinations. The first episode focuses on London, where Kathy, composer Alessandro Roveri, and a group of musicians record the theme song to DREAM OF EUROPE at the iconic Abbey Road Studios. Other episodes shift the focus to Lake Annecy in France, the island of Malta, various Greek Islands, Athens and Albania.

Dream of Europe offers viewers a helpful resource for planning their dream European travels.