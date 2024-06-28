DISCO: SOUNTRACK OF A REVOLUTION

Airs Fridays at 7PM and Sundays at 11PM

A landmark, 3-part series that examines the rise – and fall – of disco, and celebrates its continuing musical and cultural legacy. Told by the original musicians, promoters and innovators – as well as modern day musical icons – this will be the definitive story of the people who forged a new form of music and dance – and pioneered a social movement.

The series will revel in iconic disco tracks and remarkable archive footage, analyzing and exploring the anthemic songs and sound they established. Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution will reveal the surprising and overlooked history of disco.