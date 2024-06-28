Watch KLCS LIVE
Watch Create TV Live

DISCO: SOUNTRACK OF A REVOLUTION

Airs Fridays at 7PM and Sundays at 11PM

A landmark, 3-part series that examines the rise – and fall – of disco, and celebrates its continuing musical and cultural legacy. Told by the original musicians, promoters and innovators – as well as modern day musical icons – this will be the definitive story of the people who forged a new form of music and dance – and pioneered a social movement.
The series will revel in iconic disco tracks and remarkable archive footage, analyzing and exploring the anthemic songs and sound they established. Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution will reveal the surprising and overlooked history of disco.

More
Shows and Featured content

SUPPORT

KLCS ON FACEBOOK

KLCS VIEWER MAGAZINE

© Copyright KLCS. All rights reserved. | Site by Apple7Media.com

Our transmission provider has reported weather-related issues which have impacted the quality of our over-the-air broadcast.

We apologize for the inconvenience and invite you to watch our livestreams linked at the top of this page, or via the PBS app (www.pbs.org/pbs-app/