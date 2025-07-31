Cooking with Legends is available on-demand for members on KLCS|Passport

Cooking with Legends pairs up Lidia Bastianich and Jacques Pépin for a lively program that showcases each chef’s remarkable ability to teach from their lifetimes of experience on air and in the kitchen. Their combined knowledge doubles the fun when these two “good-natured bosses” and longtime friends come together to share personal family stories and mouthwatering recipes. And oh, the stories they tell — stories that even their most devoted followers haven’t heard before.

Lidia and Jacques also serve up recipes that reflect the journeys of their personal and professional lives — the recipes that made their careers. The chefs share many things in common, including migrating to the United States; today, they personify what it means to live the American dream. Both are passionate about teaching and sharing the foods that embody the classic cuisine of their native cultures: Lidia hails from Pola on the Istrian Peninsula, while Jacques is from Bourg-en-Bresse, near Lyon, France. They also share a similar spirit, as expressed by Jacques: “I feel like what I do brings pleasure to people.”