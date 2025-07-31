Bugs that Rule the World airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning August 12

Dive into an awe-inspiring exploration of Earth’s most extraordinary yet overlooked inhabitants in this groundbreaking four-part series. Through breathtaking macro cinematography, witness the secret lives of insects in mesmerizing detail—from their dazzling colors and intricate anatomies to their astonishing behaviors, rivaling the most fantastical realms of science fiction.

These tiny titans have shaped our planet for millions of years, long before the age of dinosaurs. Butterflies, bees, and moths paint the landscapes while sustaining the very food we eat. Unseen armies of decomposers toil endlessly, recycling life into the soil. Yet today, this vital web of existence is unraveling. Cutting-edge research reveals a disturbing truth: even in the most remote corners of the globe, insect populations are plummeting, threatening ecosystems that depend on them.

Journey into a world of wonder, peril, and urgent discovery—where the fate of these miniature marvels may determine our own. New investigations reveal that even in some of the planet’s most remote corners, our long history of dependence on insects may now be on the verge of collapse, and a worldwide insect “apocalypse” is highlighting the critical roles bugs play on the planet and the bleak picture of a future without them.