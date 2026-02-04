BIGGER THAN AFRICA airs Monday, February 9 at 9PM

The Atlantic passage of slave ships carried more than bodies; it transported entire civilizations rich with philosophies, religions, languages, rhythms and ancestral memory. The epic documentary BIGGER THAN AFRICA, traces the unbreakable, global heartbeat of Yoruba culture. With research and interviews from around the world, this stunning visual odyssey—shot across six countries—travels from the Candomblé temples of Salvador, Brazil, to the Orisha festivals of Trinidad, Harlem’s drum circles, and back to West Africa.

The film reveals how Yoruba culture not only survived the Middle Passage but flourished, evolving into a powerful, unifying force for the African diaspora. More than a historical account, this is a testament to resilience. Discover the threads that bind continents in a culture that truly became bigger than Africa.