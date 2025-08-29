Big Cats 24/7, Season 2, airs Tuesdays at 8PM beginning Sep. 23

Journey back to Botswana’s untamed Okavango Delta, where the drama of survival unfolds in the lives of Africa’s most iconic predators. In this gripping second season, an elite filmmaking team captures never-before-seen moments—day and night—as lions, leopards, and cheetahs battle for dominance, protect their young, and navigate the harsh realities of the wild.

Reunite with the Xudum pride as they face relentless threats from invading males, forcing lionesses into a desperate fight to save their cubs. Witness the heart-stopping struggles of mothers like Lediba and Pobe as they hunt, defend, and endure heartbreaking losses. Meanwhile, a new generation comes of age in the Delta —young lions, stealthy leopards, and lightning-fast cheetahs—staking their claim in this unforgiving paradise.

From fierce territorial clashes to tender moments of reunion, Big Cats 24/7 delivers an unfiltered, cinematic portrait of nature’s most formidable felines. The drama never stops and the stakes have never been higher!