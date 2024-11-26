Premiers Friday, December 13, at 8 PM

Beyond Words: Verses of Change is a powerful and inspiring documentary that takes viewers deep into the lives and hearts of young poets on a journey of transformation. Directed by Brandon Santiago and Raymundo Archila, this short film sheds light on the experiences of LAUSD students as they prepare for the Classic Slam – Los Angeles’ electrifying spoken-word poetry event that turns personal stories into profound performances. Produced by Livi Zheng and executive produced by Diane Lane, Beyond Words highlights standout poets, including Angie Zuniga and Abbigail Escobar from Zane Grey Continuation High School, who find themselves unexpectedly captivated by the power of poetry. Initially skeptical about stepping into the spotlight, Angie and Abbigail uncover not only a love for verse but a pathway to healing, strength, and identity. The film showcases the young poets’ emotional evolution and resilience as they face the challenge of performing on stage before a live audience. What unfolds is a testament to the power of the literary arts to uplift and empower, turning poetry into a celebration of character, creativity, and courage.