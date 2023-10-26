New season airs Wednesdays at 8PM and Saturdays at 9PM beginning November 29th

Astrid Nielsen works in the library of the judicial police. She has Asperger’s syndrome. With an incredible memory she excels at analyzing files of ongoing investigations. The district commander decides to use it to the fullest, entrusting her with very complex investigations which have remained unsolved to date. The crime fighting duo are back for more ethereal adventures involving aliens, witchcraft, and mythical beasts. Can Astrid solve these mystic murders?