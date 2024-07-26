Airs Tuesday, August 20th at 8PM and Wednesday, August 28th at 11PM
In Rick Steves Iceland, travel guru Rick Steves introduces viewers to Iceland’s majestic landscapes and hardy culture. In Reykjavík, a world capital with a small-town feel, Rick tours the endearing sights, browses for sweaters, tastes fermented shark, learns Icelandic insights with a local, and then finally takes a dip in a thermal swimming pool. The journey leads through a world of glaciers and fjords to the geothermal hotspot of Lake Måvatn, before concluding with a spin around scenic Snæfellsnes Peninsula. Along the way, Rick visits a few slice-of-Icelandic-life museums, sod-roofed settlements, steaming volcanoes, and even goes whale watching.