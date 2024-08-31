Watch KLCS LIVE
Airs Thursday, September 26th at 8PM and Sunday, September 29th at 11PM

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the most-watched cooking show on public television, the cast of America’s Test Kitchen is hosting a party! In America’s Test Kitchen Celebrates 25 Years, hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison and the test cooks highlight the food, science, kitchen ingenuity, and fun that have made the show a fan favorite for over 600 episodes and bring viewers behind-the-scenes to see how it all gets made.

