American Delivery airs Tuesday, March 10 at 7PM

Amid a growing maternal health crisis in the U.S.—especially for women of color— nurses are at the core of systemic efforts to catch new mothers before they fall through the broken maternal health safety net. That’s the premise of this award-winning documentary, American Delivery.

In the U.S.—where more women die in childbirth than any other wealthy nation—the joys of pregnancy and motherhood are often overshadowed by fear. Amid a growing maternal health crisis, especially for women of color, American Delivery tells the story of the glimmers of hope: women finding their voice and autonomy; nurses listening to women and offering birth choices; and hospital leaders welcoming the community as the patient. The film interweaves the stories of women and their families across the U.S. as they navigate the challenges of pregnancy, mental health, childbirth, and the postpartum period. It paints a joyous portrait of the moment babies come into the world, and the heroic efforts of families and communities to support these new mothers.

Director Carolyn Jones said of her film: I want to remind people how beautiful birth can be and how important it is that we invest in protecting mothers, new babies and their families.