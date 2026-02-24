ALL CREATURES GREAT AND SMALL – SEASON 6

All Creatures Great and Small Wednesdays at 7PM beginning March 25

In the verdant hills of 1945 Darrowby, England, peace is dawning over Europe, but harmony is harder to find at Skeldale House. Our beloved veterinarian, James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph), juggles his devotion to animal patients with a growing family and his most challenging case yet: managing an exceptionally difficult Siegfried (Samuel West). As Helen (Rachel Shenton) navigates sweeping changes at Heston Grange, the spirited Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) returns from war, struggling to rediscover his place. At the heart of it all, the indispensable Mrs. Hall (Anna Madeley) works tirelessly to restore order and reunite this found family.

Amidst the breathtaking Yorkshire landscape, this acclaimed ensemble—including the delightfully doting Mrs. Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) and her pampered Pekingese—reconnects, heals, and seeks purpose in a world learning to breathe again. Filled with signature humor, profound compassion, and comforting drama, the series returns with a new season – a balm for the soul, reminding us of the simple, enduring things that make life worth living.