Agatha Christie’s Poirot is available on-demand for members on KLCS|Passport

For fans of the impeccably trimmed mustache and the relentless “little grey cells,” a treasure trove of classic mystery awaits. The complete Agatha Christie’s Poirot collection from Masterpiece Mystery!, featuring David Suchet’s career-defining portrayal of the detective, is available for on-demand streaming through KLCS|Passport. This remarkable collection comprises the full series, which aired on PBS for 24 years. Adapted from Christie’s novels and short stories, the series offers an unprecedented dive into the Art Deco elegance of the 1930’s and follows Hercule Poirot as he solves crimes across Europe.

Suchet’s meticulously crafted portrayal of the brilliant Belgian detective remains unmatched, capturing every eccentricity and genius. Celebrated for its faithful adaptations, the series transports viewers to the 1930’s alongside the loyal Captain Hastings (Hugh Fraser) and the perpetually flummoxed Chief Inspector Japp (Philip Jackson). Relive iconic, top-rated cases that defined a generation of mystery television: the snowbound perfection of “Murder on the Orient Express,” the luxurious peril of “Death on the Nile,” the chilling alphabetical game of “The ABC Murders,” and the masterful, final bow in “Curtain: Poirot’s Last Case.” Every binge-worthy clue, quirk, and brilliant deduction is a click-away.