Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas airs Saturdays at 6:30PM beginning Feb. 14

Journey beyond the postcard-perfect vistas to the very soul of Latin America with Afro-Latino Travels with Kim Haas. This groundbreaking public media series, hosted by trilingual executive producer Kim Haas, is the first to dedicate its lens solely to the vibrant cultures, profound history, and indelible contributions of Latin Americans of African descent across the region.

From the rhythmic heart of Colombia to the sun-drenched coasts of Costa Rica, Kim serves as your guide into worlds rarely seen on mainstream travel shows. In San José, she shares dinner with the family of Costa Rica’s first Black vice president and meets a literary icon who gave voice to the Afro-Costa Rican experience. Later, in Limón, the story of Jamaican railroad workers comes alive, followed by a flavorful cooking lesson in a beloved local kitchen.

In Cali, Colombia, Kim joins-in the massive Petronio Alvarez music festival, gets a salsa lesson, and savors local cuisine. Along the Pacific Coast, she traces a history of resilience and ventures deep into a biodiverse jungle paradise. Tune-in for a series that doesn’t just visit places—it connects with the people, stories, and enduring spirit that shape the Americas.