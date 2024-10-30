THE EYES OF THE WORLD: FROM D-DAY TO VE DAY

Airs Sunday, November 10 and Veteran’s Day, November 11 at 9 PM

In The Eyes of the World, historian and writer John Monsky weaves together music, meticulously researched history and rare film and photographs from the National Archives. The words and images of Ernest Hemingway, J.D. Salinger, Vogue-model-turned-photojournalist Lee Miller, daredevil war photographer Robert Capa and the heroic 761st Tank Battalion bring Monsky’s powerful narrative to life. Flags that were carried onto the beaches and paved the way to victory further illuminate these stories often lost to history.

The Boston Pops’ Keith Lockhart conducts the famed orchestra, featuring top Broadway vocalists Shereen Ahmed (My Fair Lady), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Nicholas Rodriguez (Company) and Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton, Sweeney Todd). Lockhart leads the Boston Pops in a stirring mix of music that captures the essence of the times, featuring compositions from Glenn Miller, Richard Rodgers, Edith Piaf, Frank Loesser and more.

