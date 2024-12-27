Airs Wednesdays at 9PM beginning Jan. 15

Prepare to say goodbye to your favorite seaside escape! The beloved series Seaside Hotel, affectionately dubbed the “Danish Downton-By-the-Sea,” returns for its tenth and final season, bringing the drama, secrets, and heart that have captivated fans worldwide. Set against the sun-kissed North Sea dunes, the summer of 1946 promises anything but calm. Guests and staff navigate forbidden liaisons, buried secrets, and life-altering decisions as post-war hope mingles with looming uncertainty.

Will Amanda sacrifice the hotel to secure her future with Frida and Uwe in Germany? Can Kitty unearth the elusive diamonds? And what’s behind Weyse’s shocking behavior at the theater? As strangers arrive with plans to transform Andersen’s Seaside Hotel forever, is it the end of an era—or the beginning of a bold fight to save the hotel’s soul?

Don’t miss the sweeping conclusion of Seaside Hotel, brought to you by Walter Presents, in Danish with English subtitles.